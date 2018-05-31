MEDIA RELEASE

Kona-based artist Sunny Pauole’s signature art was recently selected as the winning image concept for the 2018 Kona Coffee Cultural Festival. Pauole was chosen after an open Call for Signature Art for Hawaii artists to submit their original works of art in a competition.

Pauole created this original winning piece of art depicting the spirit of Kona’s world famous brew from the eye of the farmer. The winning graphic image will be used to promote the Festival with an official event poster and for all official retail items including t-shirts and coffee cups.

“The Kona Coffee Festival had numerous original art pieces submitted in response to a Call for Signature Art. Although we were very honored by the interest shown by our local community of artists, Sunny Pauole’s art piece stood out from the beginning,” said Festival President Valerie Corcoran. “We have a special love for the Kona nightingales starting back in the early days when they helped Kona farmers transport 100-pound bags of coffee to the mill. The Festival’s Board of Directors smiled when they saw this art piece and we hope it brings much joy to festival-goers this year.”

Sunny Pauole’s work can be found in private and corporate collections. She studied at the Honolulu Academy of Arts, where she mastered mixed media and expanded her repertoire to include graphic design. She has evolved into a multi-media artist with an aesthetic balance of visual expression. Her imaginative creations have been featured on magazine covers, books and private Kona coffee labels. She has also been commissioned to paint original artwork and designed corporate logos.

Festival attendees in November are encouraged meet Sunny Pauole at various events throughout the 10-day Kona Coffee Cultural Festival happening November 9-18, 2018.

The official 2018 Festival poster and retail merchandise will be available at Kona Coffee & Tea Company, at various Festival events and other retail locations throughout Kona.

