MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a Pāhoa man in connection with Tuesday afternoon’s shooting incident, (May 29), in the lower Puna area.

At 10:30 p.m, Wednesday evening, (May 30), police charged 61-year-old John Hubbard, of Puna, with 2 counts of first-degree reckless endangering, 5 counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, 1 count of first-degree robbery, ownership (of a firearm), prohibited, place to keep-pistol, failure to register a firearm, failure to obtain a gun permit and use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony. He remains in police custody in lieu of $222,000 bail, pending his initial appearance scheduled for this afternoon, (May 31), in South Hilo District Court.

At 12:21 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots near the intersection of Kahukai and Makamae Streets in the Leilani Estates Subdivision. The victim, a 32-year-old man from Leilani Estates, told police that he and several acquaintances were surveying the area of his former residence that had since been taken by lava when they were approached by a man in a pickup truck.

The suspect allegedly assaulted, then pointed a firearm at the victim and his group, demanding that they immediately leave the area. During the argument, the suspect fired several gunshots from a handgun. A 21-year-old Pāhoa woman with the group told police that the suspect pointed the handgun at her and demanded her cell phone. After the woman dropped her phone, the suspect threw the phone in the brush. No one was physically injured by gunfire, but the 32-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries stemming from the assault.

Hubbard, also of Leilani Estates, was arrested near the scene without incident. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about these incidents is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kayne Kelii of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or Kayne.Kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



