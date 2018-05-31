MEDIA RELEASE

Honolulu – The U.S. Postal Service announced temporary Sunday hours for their customers affected by the Kilauea eruption. The Pahoa Post Office will open for will call between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays to distribute mail and packages to evacuees and residents that are experiencing interruptions in their mail delivery service due to the eruption.

Sunday hours are available solely to provide service to residents in evacuated areas; no retail services will be available.

USPS also advises that Change of Address forms are available at the Recovery Information and Assistance Center located at the Pahoa Community Center. A USPS representative is on site daily to answer questions related to mail delivery.

The Pahoa Post Office is open for business and will remain open as long as the safety of its employees, customers and the mail are not compromised.

