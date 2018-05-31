MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the Pahoa Community Aquatic Center will be closed until further notice due to a safety issued caused by the Puna lava event.

While cleaning the pool in preparations for the reopening scheduled for June 1, 2018, aquatics staff discovered “Pele’s Hair” (fine threads of volcanic glass which are formed when a spray of lava droplets cools rapidly in the air) in the water and filtration systems.

Aquatics staff will continue to monitor the situation and the public will be informed when the pool can reopen for recreational purposes.

