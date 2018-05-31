MEDIA RELEASE



An emergency rule imposed Thursday (May 31) restricts access to the area containing Kapoho Vacationland, and Kapoho Farm Lots, which is Kaphoho-Kumukahi Lighthouse Road, Kapoho Kai Road, Kalapana Road (Highway 137), and the ocean, and which is also shown as the area the map.

Full PDF of the emergency rule here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



