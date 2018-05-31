Kilauea Eruption Update



USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory status of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on May 31, 2018 with Jessica Ball, USGS Volcanologist.



Scientists from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory are part of a 24 hour watch during the ongoing eruption on the lower east rift zone of the Kīlauea Volcano. Working in shifts they keep an eye on where the lava activity is and where it might move to.

Crews make visual observations of activity at fissure 8 around 5:30 a.m. HST. Fountain heights this morning continue to reach 70 to 80 m (230 to 260 ft) above ground level. The fountaining feeds a lava flow that is moving to the northeast along Highway 132 into the area of Noni Farms road. Photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Lava from fissure 18 travels to the southeast (lower left of photo). The flow front that had approached the ocean yesterday has stalled. This view is looking uprift, with fissure 8 in the distance (upper right of photo). Photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Helicopter overflight shows advancing lobes from fissure 8 (fissure 8 is not pictured but located to the right, out of view). Advance rates were less than 100 yards per hour for the three lobes of the flow, as measured during the overnight hours. The flow moved north of Highway 132 in the vicinity of Noni Farms and Halekamahina roads, from which the two easternmost lobes advanced in a more east-northeasterly direction while the westernmost lobe advanced in a northeasterly direction. For the most recent map of activity, please see: https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/multimedia_maps.html Lava from fissure 8 advances on Kahukai Street. Lava in this area is as much as 3.5 yards in height. Photo taken Thursday, May 31, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey This image is from a temporary research camera positioned near Kapoho looking southwest. From left to right, one can see the eruptive fissures. Image taken at 6:35 a.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018.

This is a Civil Defense Message for 12 noon, Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that vigorous lava eruptions continue from the lower east rift zone fissure system in the area of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens.

Due to the active volcanic eruptions, Mayor Kim has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Leilani Estates. The following policies are in effect:

Starting at 12:06 p.m. today, the mandatory evacuation order is in effect for all civilians in Leilani Estates, including and East of Pomaikai Street.

Everyone will have 24 hours from the effective date and time to evacuate the mandatory evacuation area.

Persons remaining in the mandatory evacuation area beyond the effective date and time of this Order do so at their own risk with the knowledge that emergency responders may not respond.

Persons in violation of this order are subject to arrest and will be liable for any costs associated with rescue operations in the mandatory evacuation area.

Refusing to evacuate may put you, your family and first responders in danger. Heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and stay alert.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.



Maps by USGS/Hawaiian Volcano Observatory of the Kilauea Eruption Lower East Rift Zone in Puna.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



