MEDIA RELEASE

The State Department of Transportation will be transporting over-sized heavy machinery through Waikoloa Rd. to Kalapana for use in preparation of lower Puna evacuation routes today, May 31, 2018. There will be intermittent road closures from approximately 12 noon to 1 p.m. along the Waikoloa roadway (Queen Ka‘ahumanu Hwy. to Māmalahoa Hwy. 190).

Saddle Rd., Puainako St., Highway 11, and Highway 130 will also be affected with intermittent road closures.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and expect delays as escorts will have to temporarily block certain areas to allow for the large transport trucks to safely transverse this route to the final destination at Kalapana.

The County of Hawaii Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If you have any questions on today’s transport operation, please contact the State Department of Transportation, Donald Smith, Hawai‘i District Engineer at 933-8866.

