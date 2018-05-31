MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i is seeking applicants to fill eleven (11) vacancies with the Charter Commission. Commissioners serve on a voluntary basis and are tasked with studying and reviewing the County Charter. The Charter acts as the county’s governing document, outlining the roles and responsibilities of the county government. The Commission may propose amendments to the existing charter or a draft of a new charter. Duration of appointment last until the amendments or Charter are ratified or rejected by the voters. The Mayor appoints the Commission and confirmed by the County Council.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen, residents of the State of Hawai’i, and my not hold any other public office. Meetings are held at least once a month.

Applicant forms are available online at: www.hawaiicounty/gov/office-of-the-Mayor

For further information, please contact Rose Bautista, Executive Assistant to the Mayor, at 808.961.8211 or at rose.bautista@hawaiicounty.gov

