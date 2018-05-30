MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the person whose image was captured on surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Keaʻau store.

On (March 10), an adult male stole a cellular phone that was inadvertently left on a Keaʻau store counter by a customer.

He is described as 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet tall, 210-230 pounds and 30-40-years-old. He was wearing a long sleeve black shirt and black track pants with white stripes.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer D. Rapoza at (808) 965-2716.

