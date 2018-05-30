MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 21, through May 27, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 474 DUI arrests compared with 488 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 3 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 8 114 Puna 2 90 Ka‘ū 0 10 Kona 13 212 South Kohala 2 37 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 25 474

There have been 532 major accidents so far this year compared with 577 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.8 percent.

To date, there were 10 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 11 fatalities, compared with 15 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 17 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 33.3 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

