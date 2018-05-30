MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating three women who are wanted for questioning in connection with several criminal incidents.

Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez is a 22-year-old Mt. View woman, described as being 4-feet-9-inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Tiara Mariani is a 27-year-old Kurtistown woman, described as being 5-feet-5-inches, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Mariani is also wanted on two contempt of court warrants and one warrant for violating her terms and conditions of bail.

Sophia Kaawa-Aweau is a 32-year-old Pāhala woman, described as being 5-feet-7-inches, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kaawa-Awea is also wanted on an outstanding bench warrant for contempt of court.

All three are known associates of each other and may have access to firearms. The public is advised against approaching the women who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

