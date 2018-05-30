 

   

Police are searching for a man wanted on warrants

MEDIA RELEASE

Eyan K. Chong

South Kohala Patrol & The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is actively seeking for Eyan K. Chong, a 29-year-old who frequents the South Kohala Area (Waikoloa & Waimea).

He is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants of arrest for probation violations. Chong is 5-feet-9-inches and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Officer Adam Roberg of South Kohala Patrol at (808) 887-3080 or Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten of the Special Enforcement Unit at (808) 326-4646 (253).”


