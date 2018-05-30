MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested a Pāhoa man in connection with a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident, (May 29), in the lower Puna area.

At 12:21 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots fired near the intersection of Kahukai and Makamae Streets in the Leilani Estates Subdivision. The victim, a 32-year-old man from Leilani Estates, told police that he and several acquaintances were surveying the area of his former residence that had since been taken by lava when they were approached by a man in a pickup truck.

The suspect allegedly assaulted, then pointed a firearm at the victim and his group, demanding that they immediately leave the area. During the argument, the suspect fired several shots from a handgun. No one was injured by gunfire, and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries stemming from the assault.

Yesterday, (May 29), At 1 p.m., 61-year-old John Hubbard, also of Leilani Estates, was arrested near the scene without incident. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation, currently classified as a first-degree reckless endangering.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Kayne Kelii of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378 or Kayne.Kelii@hawaiicounty.gov.

