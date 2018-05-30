MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the Pahoa Community Aquatic Center will open on June 1, 2018, for recreation and lap swimming on a shortened schedule as follows:

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 3-6 p.m.

The pool may close with little or no notice due to conditions caused by the lava and eruption events.

Pool users are reminded that the Pahoa Reginal Recreation Facility is currently being utilized as an emergency evacuation shelter, and all users must check in with security at the gate entrance.

The evacuees that are utilizing the recreation facility as an emergency shelter are going through a tough time, and we ask the public’s kokua in respecting the privacy of the evacuees. All pool users are asked to remain within the aquatic center area while using the pool.

