Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 12 noon, Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that lava from several fissures continues to advance toward the Kapoho area. Residents of Kapoho Beach Lots and Vacationland are advised to evacuate. You are at risk of being isolated due to possible lava inundation of Beach Road near Four Corners.

Due to the lava activity the following policies are in effect:

Flows are estimated to be less than 1/2 mile from Highway 137, north of Ahalenui County Park. Beach Road is restricted to resident traffic from Four Corners to Hawaiian Beaches to allow continued evacuations.

Cell Phone and Telephone landline communications in the Kapoho area have been severely limited due to downed power and telephone lines. Please contact friends and relatives to make sure they’re safe.

Highway 132 is closed.

Stay tuned to local radio stations for updates from Civil Defense.

Due to changing conditions, the following is provided for your information:

The Dept. of Health has received reports of children using N95 masks in school and outside. Please be advised masks are not intended for use by children or infants. Reduce their exposure by keeping them inside.

High concentrations of sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) are still present in the Leilani Estates area, where fissures continue to emit gasses.

Residents close to any volcanic activity should remain alert and be prepared to voluntarily evacuate if necessary.

A meeting to discuss vog and ash exposure is scheduled in the Kau District at the Robert Herkes Gym in Pahala at 5:30 in the evening.

The following is provided for your information:

The Dept. of Health has changed the venue for today’s meeting to discuss vog and ash exposure in the Ka‘u District. It will be at the Robert Herkes Gym and Emergency Shelter in Pahala at 5:30 p.m. tonight (May 30).

Due to the volcanic activity, the following policies are in effect:

Residents close to the active eruption need to leave the area to avoid being isolated by the flow.

Authorities are going door to door on the affected streets.

Stay alert for warnings from Civil Defense Officials

The Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. The shelters are pet-friendly.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

