Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Highway 132 is being shut down between Lava Tree State Park to Four Corners, due to a fast-moving lava flow approaching the highway. Everyone is advised to avoid the area. Beach Road is the only access into lower Puna. You are advised to make necessary plans and monitor your radio or phone for Civil Defense alerts.

An ash eruption at Halemaumau Crater last night produce an ash plume 15,000 feet in the air. Light winds are blowing toward the northwest and ashfall may affect the Volcano and Pahala areas. Officials are monitoring active flows near the highway 132 and Pohoiki Road Junction. If Highway 132is overrun Beach Road will be the only access into the lower Puna area.

Due to the volcanic activity, the following policies are in effect:

Residents close to the active eruption need to leave the area to avoid being isolated by the flow.

Authorities are going door to door on the affected streets.

Stay alert for warnings from Civil Defense Officials

The Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. The shelters are pet-friendly.

Regarding upcoming meetings:

A Kilauea eruption community information meeting will be held at the Pahoa High cafeteria on Tuesday, May 29 at 5 p.m.

A second meeting to discuss increasing vog and ash exposure in the Ka‘u District will be held at the Ka‘u High School multi-purpose room on Wednesday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m.

HELCO reports that power interruptions are likely in the lower East Rift Zone. Due to the work in the area and the volcanic activity, the following is provided for your information:

Be aware of downed power lines. Always assume power lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.



Maps by USGS/Hawaiian Volcano Observatory of the Kilauea Eruption Lower East Rift Zone in Puna.

