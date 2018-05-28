MEDIA RELEASE

KONA – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Hawaii Island motorists that all turning lanes will be closed at the Makako Bay Drive and Queen Kaahumanu Highway intersection beginning on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 continuously through Tuesday, June 5, 2018, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for highway improvements and utility relocations.

Construction will include relocating and installing a new water meter and piping which will connect to the existing potable water line. The water line needs to be relocated because the existing water meter and piping are currently under the new highway travel way. Once the utilities are in place, construction will then restore the affected area to a smooth and safe road surface.

A traffic detour will be in place at both ends of the work zone at Kahilihili Street and Queen Kaahumanu Highway. Motorists are advised to use Kahilihili Street as an alternate route as through traffic will not be allowed at the Makako Bay Drive and Queen Kaahumanu Highway intersection. Tenants wishing to access their mailboxes at the guard shack may do so via Makako Bay Drive.

HDOT advises motorists to be aware of the posted warning signs and to follow the instructions of the flaggers who will be assisting with the detours. Roadwork is weather permitting.

