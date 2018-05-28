Kilauea Eruption Update



USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory status of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on May 28, 2018. Summit photo courtesy of Civil Air Patrol.

Aerial view of active lava flow crossing Pohoiki Road during an overflight this morning about 7 a.m. HST. Pohoiki Road cuts through middle of photograph. Note lava fountains erupting (top right) from fissure 8 (left-side fountain) and 24 (right-side fountain) from the fissure complex. By late this morning, the flow’s advance slowed to a few meters (yards) per hour, and fissure 8 activity had diminished significantly. Photo taken Monday, May 28, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Close view of lava channel in middle of the lava flow erupting from fissure 8 during this morning’s overflight at about 7 a.m. HST. The tallest lava fountain is fissure 8, active since yesterday evening. The eruption rate at fissure 8 diminished significantly later in the morning. Photo taken Monday, May 28, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey View of the fissure complex looking toward the southwest (uprift) during this afternoon’s overflight at about 1:15 p.m. HST. The small lava flows spreading to the southeast from the fissure complex (lower middle) originate in the area of between fissures 16 and 18. The channelized lava flow in upper left originates from fissure 22. Photo taken Monday, May 28, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey View of the fissure complex is toward the southeast during this afternoon’s overflight of the lower East Rift Zone at about 1:15 p.m. HST. The lava channel in middle of photograph is filling with lava erupted from fissure 22. Photo taken Monday, May 28, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 1 p.m., Monday, May 28, 2018.

The National Weather Service reports light easterly winds are expected to push volcanic gases westward. This includes increased ash and sulfur dioxide downwind of the Kilauea summit and fissures on East Rift Zone. Leilani Estates has high levels of vog and sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ).

Due to volcanic activity and weather changes, the following guidance is given:

Take action to limit exposure to ash and volcanic gases by staying indoors or leaving the area.

The Department of Health recommends limiting outside activities and stay indoors if you have breathing issues. If possible, close the windows and use your air conditioner.

N-95 masks that were distributed are for ash particulate and do NOT protect from gasses or vapors, including SO2.

Regarding upcoming meetings:

An eruption community information meeting will be held at the Pahoa High cafeteria on Tuesday, May 29 at 5 p.m.

A second meeting to discuss increasing vog and ash exposure in the Ka‘u District will be held at the Ka‘u High School multi-purpose room on Wednesday, May 30 at 5:30 p.m.

HELCO reports that power interruptions are likely in the lower East Rift Zone. Due to the work in the area and the volcanic activity, the following is provided for your information:

HELCO will be rerouting power to the Leilani Estates and the lower Puna areas starting at 3 p.m.

Be aware of downed power lines. Always assume power lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Due to the changing conditions, the following policies are in effect:

Take action to limit further exposure and be prepared to leave the area with little to no notice if necessary.

Visibility may decrease. First responders are asking everyone be safe on the roadways and slow down.

Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

Stay alert for warnings from Civil Defense officials.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

