Kilauea eruption Lower East Rift Zone in Puna Saturday, May 26, 2018. Photos courtesy of Hawaii County Civil Defense.
This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the lava flow in Leilani Estates has crossed into Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) property overnight. County, State, and Federal agencies continue to monitor Hydrogen Sulfide levels and no Hydrogen Sulfide has been detected.
Volcanic gases and vog emissions may increase in areas downwind
of the vents in the southwest rift zone. Areas along Kamaili Road are experiencing elevated levels of sulfur dioxide.
Due to the volcanic activity, the following policies are in effect:
Take action to limit further exposure to volcanic gases and be prepared to leave the area with little to no notice.
Residents close to the active eruption must remain alert to changes in the flow direction, and are advised to prepare to voluntarily evacuate should your location become threatened.
Stay alert for warnings from Civil Defense officials.
Community meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at Pahoa High School Cafeteria
Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:
Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.
Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.
The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.
Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.
Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.
Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.
For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.
For your information:
HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.
A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.
People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.
Leave a Reply