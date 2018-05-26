Kilauea Eruption Update



USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory status of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on May 26, 2018.

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Saturday, May 26, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports lava flow activity in the East Rift Zone of Kilauea. The flow in Leilani Estates has slowed its advance and is 150 yards from Pohoiki Road. The flows to the South continue to enter the ocean near MacKenzie State Park. There were two minor steam explosions at the Kilauea summit over the night. There is no immediate lava threat to PGV.

Due to the changing conditions, the following policies are in effect:

Take action to limit further exposure and be prepared to leave the area with little to no notice if necessary.

Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

Stay alert for warnings from Civil Defense officials.

Community meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Pahoa High School Cafeteria

To help our residents, we are distributing free masks for ash protection:

Distribution is today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cooper Center, Hawaiian Ocean View Community Center, Pahala Gym Annex and Naalehu Nutrition Center.

Each person may receive up to three masks.

Masks do not protect against gasses and vapors. They will only provide filtering for ash.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

For your information:

HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

To help our residents, we are distributing free masks for ash protection:

Distribution is from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masks will be distributed at Ocean View Community Center, Naalehu Community Center, Pahala Community Center, Cooper Center, and Shipman Gym in Keaau.

There are 1,400 masks available at each site. Each person may receive up to three masks.

Masks do not protect against gasses and vapors. They will only provide filtering for ash.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

