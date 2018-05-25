MEDIA RELEASE
To protect yourself from breathing volcanic ash, free N95 masks will be distributed as follows:
Friday, May 25, 2018, from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Cooper Center, Volcano
- Pahala Community Center, Pahala
- Naalehu Community Center, Naalehu
- Hawaiian Ocean View Community Center, HOVE
- Shipman Gym, Keaau
Saturday, May 26, 2018, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at all locations.
Pahala Gym Annex, Pahala
Free masks will be made available to all families including those who picked masks last week.
N95 masks do NOT protect against gases and vapors.
Mahalo 3M, Ohana Health Plan and HPM Building Supply for the donation of masks, Red Cross for distribution support and Community Emergency Response Teams.
