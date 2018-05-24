Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

May 23, 2018 Fissures 5 & 6 Going Off from Mick Kalber on Vimeo.

Video courtesy of Tropical Visions Video with air transportation by Paradise Helicopters.



Compilation of three short videos from helicopter overflights of the fissure complex, in Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone on May 22, 2018. Fissure 22 is the dominant fissure, with lava fountaining to 50 m (about 160 ft) or more in height.



Time-lapse movie of Kilauea’s Lower East Rift Zone in Puna. The camera is positioned near Kapoho looking Northwest. From left to right on the horizon, one can see Puʻu ʻŌʻō vent near the left edge of the image, the gas plume from Halemaʻumaʻu crater (when clear enough), with Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea farther to the right. May 17-24, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

This is a Civil Defense Message for 12 noon, Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports eruption activity continues in the Lower East Rift Zone. The middle portion of the fissure system continues to be the most active.

There are currently three lava flows entering the ocean between Pohoiki Bay and MacKenzie State Park (Highway 137 mile markers 12 to 14). Lava eruption continues in the area of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens from Fissure 22, which is feeding the two other ocean entries.

Fissure 7 reactivated this morning and is actively fountaining lava. The flow is moving towards the east into Leilani Estates. So far, it has covered Kaupili and Mohala Streets, between Leilani Avenue and the fissure line. The flow continues to be active.

Due to frequent ash emissions at the Kilauea summit and increased sulfur dioxide emissions, residents should take action to limit exposure.

Due to the volcanic activity, the following policies are in effect:

Be aware of the laze hazard and stay away from any ocean plume.

Residents down rift of the lava flows should be prepared to voluntarily evacuate at a moment’s notice.

For more information about the ocean entries and the most up-to-date maps, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory’s website: volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/k…

Residents can learn more about current sulfur dioxide emission levels and forecasts by visiting the University of Hawaii’s Vog Measurement and Prediction Project website: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/hyspl…

Frequent ash emissions continue at the Kilauea summit. Take action to avoid exposure to ash.

To help our residents, we are distributing free masks for ash protection:

Distribution runs today and tomorrow from 3:30-7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Masks will be distributed at Ocean View Community Center, Naalehu Community Center, Pahala Community Center, Cooper Center, and Shipman Gym in Keaau.

Each person may receive up to three masks.

Masks do not protect against gasses and vapors. They will only provide filtering for ash.

Due to the current activity, residents down rift should be prepared to voluntarily evacuate at a moment’s notice. Stay alert to messages issued by Civil Defense.

Due to unsafe conditions, the following policies are in effect:

Kalapana and Kapoho Roads are open to residents only. Identification is required.

Highway 130 is open to local traffic with steel plates over roadway cracks.

Highway 137 is closed to all traffic between Kamaili Road and Pohoiki Road.

Kamaili Road is closed to all thru traffic.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

For your information:

HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. May 17-24, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of A panorama of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent Wide Angle from HVO Observation Tower. May 17-24, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. May 17-24, 2018. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

