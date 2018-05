MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Mass Transit Agency has announced that the Pahoa 3 Route will be reinstated, effective Friday, May 25, 2018.

Due to the current volcanic activity, all PAHOA/POHOIKI routes will end at Nanawale Longhouse. There will be NO stops in Pohoiki, Seaview and Leilani Estates.

For more information, please contact Mass Transit Agency at 808-961-8744 or visit www.heleon.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email