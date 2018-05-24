MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light invites the lower Puna community to visit its Customer Care team at the Pāhoa County Council Office located at 15-2879 Pāhoa Village Road every Thursday starting May 24, 2018.

Company representatives will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays to provide information on electrical safety, emergency preparedness, restoration, and customer accounts and billing.

The Hawai‘i Electric Light website www.hawaiielectriclight.com/la… also provides the latest information for customers affected by the eruption and for those who may have questions about billing and service during the emergency. Customers also may call (808) 969-6999 for questions regarding their electric account.

Information also is available on the company’s Twitter (@HIElectricLight) and Facebook (HawaiianElectric) accounts.

