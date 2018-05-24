By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 10:25 p.m. alarm Wednesday (May 23) to Honu Street in Hawaiian Beaches subdivision for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story post and pier home with heavy smoke throughout the home and coming out of the eves, doorway and windows. The fire was contained to a bedroom. Crews had the fire under control by 10:45 p.m. and it was declared out at 11 p.m.

There was nobody living in the home, and there were no injuries reported. The bedroom sustained fire damage while the rest of the home suffered moderate smoke damage. The loss was estimated to be $40,000 for the $120,000 residence. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

