By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 3:36 a.m. alarm Wednesday (May 23) to 15-1610 4th Avenue (Awapuhi Avenue) in Hawaiian Paradise Park for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find an 800 square-foot home engulfed in flames with a propane tank venting. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 4:16 a.m. and it was declared out at 5:45 a.m.

Two residents were injured, a female with burns to her upper body and arms along with a male with undisclosed injuries. Both were taken to Hilo Medical Center. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Police and Fire Departments.

