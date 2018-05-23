MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Puna woman wanted on multiple warrants.

Police are looking for 33-year old Cherie Roer, described as 5-foot-9, 220 pounds, heavy build with dyed red hair and brown eyes. Roer is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

These warrants are for offenses that include contempt of court, revocation of probation and promotion of a dangerous drug.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ian Lee Loy at (808) 961-2249 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



