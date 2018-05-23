MEDIA RELEASE

In the interest of avoiding misinformation or rumors about his health, Mayor Harry Kim wants it made known that he is being treated for walking pneumonia, and is awaiting the results of medical tests, Managing Director Wil Okabe said.

The Mayor is taking antibiotics to the address the symptoms, Okabe said.

“The Mayor is very much in charge, but he’s pacing himself to ensure the County is running smoothly,” Okabe said. “The Mayor is very much engaged in the day-to-day affairs of the County, and is being kept updated during the current eruption event.”

Okabe said the Mayor has expressed confidence in the work of his Department heads and their staff, who are pulling together to keep our community safe.

