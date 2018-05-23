Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports eruption activity continues in the Lower East Rift Zone. Several fissures are still very active, fountaining lava and spanning about a mile along the rift from Leilani Estates to Lanipuna.

Frequent ash emissions continue at the Kilauea summit, resulting in plumes less than 8,000 feet high. Take action to avoid exposure to ash.

Due to continued volcanic activity, the following is provided for your information:

County, state and federal partners are working together to monitor the situation at Puna Geothermal Venture and will continue to work on the wells.

Due to current volcanic activity, the following information is provided for your awareness:

Residents in the affected area should be prepared to leave the area with little notice due to gas or lava inundation. Take action necessary to prepare ahead of time.

Gas levels remain high. Limit further exposure by sheltering in place or leaving the area.

Due to unsafe conditions, the following policies are in effect:

Kalapana and Kapoho Roads are open to residents only. Identification is required.

Highway 137 is closed to all traffic between Kamaili Road and Pohoiki Road.

Kamaili Road is closed to all thru traffic.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300-meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

For your information:

HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

