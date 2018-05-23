MEDIA RELEASE

To protect yourself from breathing volcanic ash, free N95 masks will be distributed as follows:

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, May 23-25, 2018 from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Cooper Center, Volcano

Pahala Community Center, Pahala

Naalehu Community Center, Naalehu

Hawaiian Ocean View Community Center, HOVE

Shipman Gym, Keaau

Saturday, May 26, 2018, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at all locations.

Free masks will be made available to all families including those who picked masks last week.

N95 masks do NOT protect against gases and vapors.

Mahalo 3M, Ohana Health Plan and HPM Building Supply for the donation of masks, Red Cross for distribution support and Community Emergency Response Teams.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



