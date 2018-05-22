Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update



USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory status of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on May 22, 2018.

Aerial view of an active lava break-out. Photo taken Tuesday, May 22, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey View during an early morning overflight of Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone. Two fissures (not pictured) are sending lava down two channels that merge near the coast. Photo taken Tuesday, May 22, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey The fissure complex remains active in Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone. At times, fountaining at Fissure 22 reached a height of about 50 m (about 160 ft). Photo taken Tuesday, May 22, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey The fissure complex, pictured in the upper right, continues to feed a meandering lava flow (in the center). Lava in the easternmost lobe is entering the ocean (white plume). Photo taken Tuesday, May 22, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Solidified lava from Fissure 17 (located to the east of the currently active fissure complex) has a consistency similar to toothpaste. Photo taken Tuesday, May 22, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor highly active vents and lava flows. County, state, and federal partners are working together to monitor the situation at Puna Geothermal Venture.

Our local Fire Department, state Department of Health, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency continue to monitor the air quality in the Lower East Rift Zone.

County of Hawaii, American Red Cross, and other agencies continue to ensure pet-friendly shelters are open and support services are available if residents need to leave their homes.

Due to current volcanic activity, the following information is provided for your awareness:

Residents in the affected area should be prepared to leave the area with little notice due to gas or lava inundation. Take action necessary to prepare ahead of time.

Gas levels remain high. Limit further exposure by sheltering in place or leaving the area.

Due to unsafe conditions, the following policies are in effect:

Kalapana and Kapoho Roads are open to residents only. Identification is required.

Highway 137 is closed to all traffic between Kamaili Road and Pohoiki Road.

Kamaili Road is closed to all thru traffic.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume since it can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the ocean entry area and enforcing a 300 meter standoff zone. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

For your information:

HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

