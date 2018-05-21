MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of May 14, through May 20, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 449 DUI arrests compared with 470 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 3 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 6 106 Puna 2 88 Ka‘ū 0 10 Kona 7 199 South Kohala 1 35 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 16 449

There have been 495 major accidents so far this year compared with 560 during the same period last year, a decrease of 11.6 percent.

To date, there were 9 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 10 fatalities, compared with 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 15 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 30.8 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.

