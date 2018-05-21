MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have arrested and charged a 42-year old Hilo man who was previously featured on “Hawaii Island’s Most Wanted”.

At 2:33 p.m., Thursday afternoon (May 17) and acting on tips from the public, Eddie Paʻaluhi Poai was arrested without incident following a brief vehicle pursuit in Pāpa‘ikou.

Poai was taken to the Hilo cellblock and processed for several warrants, including a parole violation, failure to appear, and criminal contempt of court. He was then taken to the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center where he remains in custody.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year old Edward Allen Bermudez of Pepeʻekeo, was arrested and charged with resisting an order to stop and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. His total bail was set at $1,000.

The front seat passenger, 30-year old Felicia Torres of Hilo, was arrested and charged with an outstanding criminal contempt of court warrant. Her bail was set at $400.

Both Bermudez and Torres were taken to the Hilo cellblock and made their initial court appearance last Friday. (May 18)

Police would like to thank the public for providing information that led to Poai’s capture.

