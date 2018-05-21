Halemaumau explosive eruption 1:45 a.m. update

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an explosive eruption at Kilauea summit has occurred at 12:55 a.m. Monday (May 21). The resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas. The wind may carry the ash plume to the southwest toward Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Waiohinu.

The danger from this eruption is ash fallout. The major response is to protect yourself from fallout.

If you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed. Turn on your radio and listen for updates from authorities.

If you are in your car, keep the windows closed. Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions, due to limited visibility and slippery driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

After the hazard has passed, do check your home, and especially your catchment system for any impact that may affect your water quality.

Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 p.m., Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor active flows. Two lava flows have entered the ocean off Highway 137 near MacKenzie State Park Sunday (May 20).

Moderate trade winds continue to cause elevated levels of sulfur dioxide in areas downwind of the vents, including Kamaili, Seaview, and Malama Ki. Take action necessary to limit further exposure.

Due to hazardous conditions from lava and fires, the following policies are in effect:

Highway 137 is closed to all traffic between Kamaili Road and Pohoiki Road.

Kamaili Road is closed to all thru traffic. No stopping, this is a high sulfur dioxide area.

Everyone is asked to stay out of the area.

Due to the lava entry at the ocean, the following policies are in effect:

Access to the area is prohibited due to the laze hazard.

Stay away from any ocean plume. The plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring the area. Only permitted tour boats are allowed in the area.

An eruption community information meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at the Pahoa High cafeteria .

Due to the lava entering the ocean off Highway 137 in the vicinity of McKenzie Park the following policies are in effect:

Be aware of the laze hazard and stay away from any ocean plume. Laze is formed when hot lava hits the ocean sending hydrochloric acid and steam with fine glass particles into the air.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

Tankers are providing drinking water in Vacationland & Kapoho.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet-friendly.

For your information:

HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



