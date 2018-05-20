Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Sunday, May 20, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor active lava flows. Flow front 3 has split into two flows and both are entering the Ocean. Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also reports that sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) emissions have greatly increased.

Due to the hazardous conditions the following roads are closed and all are asked to stay out of the area:

Highway 137 is closed between, Kamaile Road and Pohoiki Road.

Kamaile Road is closed to all through traffic.

Due to the lava entering the ocean off Highway 137 in the vicinity of Mackenzie Park the following policies are in effect:

Be aware of the laze hazard and stay away from any ocean plume.

Laze is formed when hot lava hits the ocean sending hydrochloric acid and steam with fine glass particles into the air.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet friendly.

For your information:

HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog (CONDITION RED)

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna. An interruption in trade winds today means that Lower Puna, Volcano Village and surrounding areas, such as the Big Island North, South and Interior, may experience varying levels of vog and sulfur dioxide exposure. The Hawaii Fire Department reports that air quality is still condition RED around fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens and surrounding farm lots on Pohoiki Road.

Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

