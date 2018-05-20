MEDIA RELEASE

HILO, May 20, 2018 – Hawai‘i Electric Light reports that about 2,100 customers experienced a power interruption beginning a little after 5:30 p.m. after a pine tree fell onto and broke lines near Kynnersley Road in North Kohala.

High winds in the area appear to have brought the tree down. Power was restored to most customers by 8:42 p.m. The remaining 140 customers were restored at 12:45 a.m. when crews completed repairs.

Hawai‘i Electric Light thanks the North Kohala community for its patience and understanding while crews worked to safely restore service to the area.

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds the community to be safe and treat downed power lines as energized and dangerous. Do not handle or move any fallen or damaged utility equipment. If someone is injured by a downed power line, do not approach them. Call 9-1-1 for assistance. For more safety information, please see our “Handbook for Emergency Preparedness” available on our website: www.hawaiielectriclight.com/pr…

To report an outage, a low-hanging or downed power line, please call 969-6666. Updates are posted on Hawai‘i Electric Light’s Twitter account @HIElectricLight with the hashtag #BigIslandOutage.

