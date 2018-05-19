Explosive Eruption at Kilauea Summit

This is a Civil Defense Message for 12:01 a.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an explosive eruption at Kilauea summit has occurred at 11:58 p.m.The resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas. The wind may carry the ash plume Southwest toward Volcano Village, Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu, and Ocean View.

The danger from this eruption is ash fallout. The major response is to protect yourself from fallout.

If you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed. Turn on your radio and listen for updates from authorities.

If you are in your car, keep the windows closed. Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions, due to limited visibility and slippery driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

After the hazard has passed, do check your home, and especially your catchment system for any impact that may affect your water quality.

Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

Fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Road near Malama Ki Place, isolating approximately 40 homes in the area. All persons are asked to avoid the area.

Due to the volcanic activity, the following policies are in effect:

Pohoiki Road is closed.

Four (4) people were safely evacuated by County and National Guard helicopters.

People still in that area are asked to stay in a safe place and wait for further instructions.

Residents from Isaac Hale Beach Park to Kalapana are advised to prepare for voluntary evacuation should Highway 137 become threatened.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet friendly.

Highway 137 and 130 are open.

For your information:

HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

To help our residents, we are distributing free masks for ash protection.

Distribution will continue today from 1pm to 7pm at Cooper Center and Ocean View Community Center.

One mask per family member. Masks DO NOT protect against gasses and vapors. They will only provide filtering for ash.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter.

The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Vog (CONDITION RED)

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna. An interruption in trade winds today means that Lower Puna, Volcano Village and surrounding areas, such as the Big Island North, South and Interior, may experience varying levels of vog and sulfur dioxide exposure. The Hawaii Fire Department reports that air quality is still condition RED around fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens and surrounding farm lots on Pohoiki Road.

Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

