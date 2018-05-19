Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

Lava fountains from Fissure 20 in Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone. Photo taken May 19, 2018, at 7:37 AM, HST. Photo taken Saturday, May 19, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Channelized lava flows originate from a merged elongated fountaining source between fissures 16 and 20 in Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone. Photo taken Saturday, May 19, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Channelized lava emerges from the elongated fissure 16-20 (in the upper right). Photo taken May 19, 2018, at 8:18 AM HST. Photo taken Saturday, May 19, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Helicopter overflight of Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift zone on May 19, 2018, around 8:18 AM, HST. ‘A‘ā lava flows emerging from the elongated fissure 16-20 form channels. The flow direction in this picture is from upper center to the lower left. Photo taken Saturday, May 19, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Helicopter overflight of the southeast coast of the Puna district during the early morning hours of May 19, 2018. Flows are moving downslope toward the ocean. Photograph courtesy of the Hawai`i County Fire Department. Photo taken Saturday, May 19, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 11 p.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to monitor active flows. Flow front #1 has crossed Highway 137 at the 13-mile marker and has entered the ocean. Flow front #2 is approximately 400 M from Highway 137. Highway 137 is closed between Kamaili Road and Pohoiki Road. Kamaili Road is closed between Highway 130 and Highway 137. Residents in the area have been evacuated. All persons are asked to stay out of the area.

The lava has entered the ocean. Be aware of the laze hazard and stay away from any ocean plume.

Laze is formed when hot lava hits the ocean sending hydrochloric acid and steam with fine glass particles into the air.

Health hazards of laze include lung, eye and skin irritation.

Be aware that the laze plume travels with the wind and can change direction without warning.

For those evacuating, the Pahoa Community Center, Keaau Community Center, and Sure Foundation Church are open. Food will be provided and the shelters are pet friendly.

For your information:

HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter. The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) and Vog (CONDITION RED)

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna. An interruption in trade winds today means that Lower Puna, Volcano Village and surrounding areas, such as the Big Island North, South and Interior, may experience varying levels of vog and sulfur dioxide exposure. The Hawaii Fire Department reports that air quality is still condition RED around fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens and surrounding farm lots on Pohoiki Road.

Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

U.S. Geological Survey Kilauea Status report for Saturday, May 19, 2018, 1:33 a.m. HST

Kīlauea Volcano Summit

At 11:58 p.m. HST Friday (May 18), a short-lived explosion at from Halema’uma’u created an ash cloud that reached up to 10,000 ft asl and was carried southwest by the wind. Possible trace ash fall may have occurred along Highway 11.

Additional explosive events that could produce minor amounts of ashfall downwind are possible at any time. Volcanic gas emissions at the summit remain high.

For forecasts of where ash would fall if such an explosion occur, please consult the Ash3D model output here: volcanoes.usgs.gov/observatori…

Information on ash hazards and how to prepare for ashfall maybe found here: www.ivhhn.org/information#ash

Short-lived Explosive Eruption at Kilauea Summit

Hawaii County Civil Defense 8:30 a.m. audio message

This is a Civil Defense Message for 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports a short-lived steam explosion from Kilauea crater created an ash cloud around midnight that reached up to 10,000 ft. Ash was carried southwest by the wind toward Kau, Pahala, and Naalehu. Residents are reminded to protect themselves from ash fallout by remaining indoors.

Do continue to be on the alert of air quality around you and be cautious.

The residents of Puna are going through a very difficult time. We ask for your help and understanding.

