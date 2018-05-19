MEDIA RELEASE

(HONOLULU) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife has closed the Malama Kī Forest Reserve on Hawai‘i island due to lava now flowing into it. Today maps showed one of three separate lava flows heading to the ocean with one going through the forest reserve.

It’s possible lava could impact Mackenzie State Recreation Area. It and Lava Tree State Monument were closed on May 4, 2018 after a series of earthquakes caused cracks in Highway 137. Please check the DLNR Facebook page and www.dlnr.hawaii.gov/dsp for updates.

