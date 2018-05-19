MEDIA RELEASE

HAWAIʻI ISLAND – The Department of Water Supply (DWS) warns customers to be wary of potential scams involving fraudulent phone calls or visits from people claiming to represent the water agency.

DWS has received calls from customers approached with handbills directing them to contact a phone number linked to “Mr. Cooper Home Loans.” Another individual was visited by a person posing as a representative of the water company and asking questions related to water quality and volcanic activity.

If you receive unexpected and/or aggressive phone calls or visits from individuals claiming to represent the water agency, ask for the individual’s name and phone number. Do not provide them with any information about your account. Then call DWS at (808) 961-8060 to confirm their employment and/or your account status. DWS does not call or visit customer homes outside its regular business hours, Monday- Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you are approached by someone saying he/she is from

DWS, it is acceptable to ask for official identification. All personnel involved in official DWS activities will be properly credentialed – driving DWS labeled vehicles, and carrying an official Department of Water Supply, County of Hawaiʻi badge.

Residents should call the Hawaiʻi Police Department at 9-1-1 if they are suspicious of an individual’s credentials. Customers may also call DWS to file an additional report at (808) 961- 8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.

