MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light reminds the community that the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens areas are designated as a no-entry zone for its crews.

Poles and lines continue to fall in these areas each day due to continued ground swelling and cracking. Even though portions of Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens are de-energized, back-feed from improperly connected generators and PV systems can cause lines to be energized without warning. Everyone should assume that all downed lines and equipment are energized and dangerous. Stay at least three cars lengths away from downed lines and use caution around all poles and overhead lines.

When using a portable generator, carefully read and follow instructions in the manufacturer’s manual. Do not plug the generator into your household electrical outlets. Generators, if used improperly, can cause back-feed into the electric grid and be dangerous for your neighbors and others in the area.

The following areas are in the no-entry zone. This area may be extended.

Leilani Avenue from Pomaikai Street to Pohoiki Road

Malama Street, east from Pomaikai Street

Kahukai Street from Nohea Street to Leilani Avenue

Pomaikai, Moku, and Kupono Streets south of Leilani Avenue

All streets east beginning with Nohea Street

All of Lanipuna Gardens including Hinalo, Lauone, and Honuaula Streets, and all connector roads into Lanipuna Gardens

Hawai‘i Electric Light has created a page on its website for the latest information for customers affected by the eruption and for those who may have questions about billing and service during the emergency: www.hawaiielectriclight.com/la…. Updates also are available on the company’s Twitter (@HIElectricLight) and Facebook (HawaiianElectric) accounts.

