BIG ISLAND BRAWL IS BACK! After a wildly successful inaugural event in 2017, the Paradise Roller Girls (PRG) will be hosting the 2nd Annual Big Island Brawl May 31 – June 3. A weekend of non-stop roller derby action featuring teams from Hawaii, Alaska, California, and Canada will go down at the Hilo Civic.

Big Island Brawl has created an opportunity for roller derby leagues from across Hawaii to come together and play opponents from outside the islands in one weekend. Playing against new opponents leads to sharing of strategy and learning new ways to approach the game. A learning experience for all, the Hawaii teams also enjoy the camaraderie felt when leagues from Maui, Kauai, Oahu, Waimea, and Kona come together for a weekend of working and playing together, in friendly but fierce competition.

Come out and support East Hawaii’s Paradise Roller Girls on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday at 1:00pm and again Saturday evening at 7:00pm. Full game schedules and team listings can be found at fb.com/bigislandbrawl.

Doors open at 8:30 am, games start at 9:00 am. Tickets are $5 day at the door; admission is free for keiki 5 and younger. Food truck vendors and concessions will be available, sorry no coolers or beverage containers are permitted. There also will be PRG and teams merchandise booths, and vendors from East Hawaii small businesses.

Paradise Roller Girls is a non-profit 501c3 organization, a Women’s Flat Track Derby Association-affiliated league based in Hilo and adheres to the association’s rules and regulations. The league’s mission is to promote a healthy and athletic lifestyle while serving the community, through the alternative sport of roller derby.

Individuals interested in joining the league as a skater, referee, or volunteer are invited to email paradiserollergirls@gmail.com for more information. Everyone is welcome, regardless of age, background, or previous skating experience. PRG is grateful for the continued support of the community.

