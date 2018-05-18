 

   

Police cracking down on illegal campers in North Kohala

Due to having received numerous complaints from members of the community, North Kohala Community Police along with Area II Special Enforcement Unit Officers (SEU), and Hawaii County Parks and Recreation’s maintenance workers, conducted a beach park sweep of individuals camping without a camper’s permit. A total of six citations were issued to six individuals today, (May 18). A total of five tents were removed from Kapa’a Beach Park.

The Hawaii Police Department reminds the public to obtain proper camping permits when camping on state and county beach parks.


