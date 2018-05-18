MEDIA RELEASE

Police are renewing their request for community members to be on the lookout for 67-year-old Deborah Wiley who has been missing from Kinue Road since Sunday, (May 13), evening.

Police confirmed that Wiley was seen on a private driveway on Hind Drive in Captain Cook on Sunday afternoon at approximately 5 p.m. Wiley was last observed walking from the driveway towards the Highway 11/Napoopoo Road intersection. Police and fire personnel conducted extensive checks in the immediate and surrounding areas. However, Wiley was not located.

On Monday, (May 14), police received information that a woman matching Wiley’s description was sighted in the areas of Keala O Keawe Road and Kealakekua Bay, however, upon further investigation police determined the woman sighted was not Wiley.

On Wednesday, (May 16), afternoon police received information that a woman matching Wiley’s description was spotted walking up to Captain Cook Road “A” at approximately 6:00 a.m. Additional information received indicated that Wiley may now be wearing a camouflage-colored hat. Upon receiving this information, additional checks were conducted in the area however, Wiley was not located.

Wiley is described as 5-feet-3-inches, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark bluish colored long-sleeved shirt, blue colored jeans, grayish-white tennis shoes, and may now be wearing a camouflage-colored hat.

Wiley is in need of medication and may be disoriented.

Extensive checks in the areas encompassing Captain Cook have been conducted since Sunday evening by the Hawaii Police Department, Hawaii Fire Department to include an aerial search, along with numerous family and community members. However, Wiley has not been located. Some of the properties in this general area consist of larger sized acreage with heavy foliage and property owners are encouraged to visually check their properties for anything that may be out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information of Wiley’s whereabouts is asked to call Dispatch at 935-3311 or Detective David Matsushima via email at David.Matsushima@hawaiicounty…. or at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224.

