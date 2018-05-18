MEDIA RELEASE

Here are the latest updates regarding the impact to mail delivery of the Kilauea Volcano eruption in the Puna region of Hawaii island:

The Pahoa Post Office will reopen for business today, Friday, May 18. Retail services will resume its usual hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Mail delivery will resume on all accessible routes.

Mail delivery continues to be temporarily suspended to the following neighborhoods in the Puna area of Hawaii island: Leilani Estates, Lanipuna Gardens, Pahoa-Kapoho Road, Papaya Farms, Vacationland, Kapoho Beach, Kapoho-Kalapana Road, Seaview, Puna Palisades, Kehena, Kalapana Shores, Uncle Roberts, Kalapana-Pahoa Road, Chain of Craters Road and Black Sands. Residents of these areas are asked to pick up their mail from the Pahoa Post Office at 15-2859 Pahoa Village Road.

The Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park Post Office remains closed due to the possibility of an explosive steam event and ash fall at the summit of Kīlauea Volcano. Customers of this office can pick up their mail at the Volcano Post Office at 19-4030 Old Volcano Highway.

