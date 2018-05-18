MEDIA RELEASE

More than 5,400 meals served since May 9; need grows for additional essential items at the distribution center, volunteers, and meal donations for two existing shelters and new third shelter

Emergency Disaster Services [EDS] personnel and volunteers from The Salvation Army are supporting those affected by the Puna lava flow with meal coordination, hydration, and emotional and spiritual care at the two existing shelters in Pahoa and Keaau and at the new third shelter at Sure Foundation Puna. In addition, The Salvation Army overseas and staffs a distribution center in Pahoa near the pool parking area that provides essential items to those in need. Food and water donations continue to be directed to partner agencies such as Food Basket, and clothing and other specific requested donations to The Salvation Army’s three Hawaii Island thrift stores. And, The Salvation Army distributes clothing vouchers for their Hawaii Island thrift stores at Recovery Information Assistance Centers [RIAC].

Thursday (May 17) updates:

DISTRIBUTION CENTER TEMPORARILY CLOSED Thursday (May 17) – Due to the light ashfall and air conditions resulting from the day’s earlier eruption event at Kilauea Summit, The Salvation Army Distribution Center at Pahoa will be closed for today. Normal operational hours of 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. are scheduled to resume on Friday, May 18.

NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTER REQUESTS – In addition to previous requests for food, water and clothing items, additional items are now being requested for the distribution center including blankets, camping chairs, cots, flashlights, garbage bags (thick-outdoor), laundry detergent (liquid), mats, pillows, single-burner camp stoves, sleeping bags, tarps (thick), and towels. Any of these items, along with the previous requests for clothing items may be dropped off at any of The Salvation Army’s three Hawaii Island thrift stores in Hilo, Honokaa, and Kailua-Kona. Please direct all food donations, including bottled water, to Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s Food Bank, locations in Hilo and Kailua-Kona.

ADDITIONAL MEAL DONATIONS REQUESTED –With the addition of a third shelter, The Salvation Army continues shelter meal coordination and seeks large volume meal donations from local restaurants and certified kitchens [due to health safety food preparation standards] for meal service at two existing shelters in Pahoa and Keaau and the new shelter opening at Sure Foundation Puna. Contact The Salvation Army at (808) 756-0306.

MEALS SERVED – Between May 9 and May 16, more than 5,400 meals have been served at the two existing shelters. Mahalo to the following for their food donations and volunteers for meals at the shelters on May 14, 15, and 16: Jack in The Box, Jamba Juice, Ippy’s Hawaiian BBQ, Kuhio Grill, The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps Youth Group, Short N’ Sweet, Civil Air Patrol, Pueos Restaurant, Hawaiian Airlines, Seventh Day Adventist Hilo and Puna, Eagles Lighthouse Café, and Arise Church Hilo.

DISTRIBUTION CENTER VOLUNTEERS – Volunteers are needed to help sort items and staff the distribution center in Pahoa. For additional details and to sign up to volunteer, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org and click on the “volunteer” option button on the main page. Current volunteer opportunities can be viewed by entering a local zip code by island.

THRIFT STORE VOLUNTEERS – Additional volunteers are needed to help sort through clothing and other donations at The Salvation Army’s thrift stores in Honokaa, Hilo, and Kailua-Kona. For additional details and to sign up to volunteer, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org and click on the “volunteer” option button on the main page. Current volunteer opportunities can be viewed by entering a local zip code by island.

DISTRIBUTION CENTER BACKGROUND – A distribution center is now operating in Pahoa near the community pool parking area. Hours of operation through Saturday, May 19, will be from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Distribution Center will reopen on Tuesday, May 22, when the operation schedule shifts to Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday with the same hours of 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The distribution center provides basic needs items to those affected by the Puna lava flow. Please direct all food donations, including bottled water, to Food Basket. Clothing items [and other items indicated above] may be dropped off at any of The Salvation Army’s three Hawaii Island thrift stores in Hilo, Honokaa, and Kailua-Kona. Those in need will be provided clothing vouchers for redemption at our stores.

FOOD DONATIONS – Juice boxes and kid-friendly food items are requested along with the continued requests for cases of bottled water and food donations. Also, requests are coming in for garbage bags. Donations of all these items may be made at Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s Food Bank, at 40 Holomua St. in Hilo and 73-4161 Uluwini Pl. in Kailua-Kona. For details, call (808) 933-6030.

CORPORATE CONTRIBUTIONS – We’re also pleased to announce that Ansaldo Honolulu JV, provider and operator of trains and systems for the Honolulu Rail Transit Project, has made a $5,000 contribution to support The Salvation Army’s EDS efforts in Hawaii. See previously announced support listings below along with additional ways the public can make donations at businesses across Hawaii.

CLOTHING VOUCHERS – The Salvation Army is providing clothing vouchers for those affected by the current lava flow. Vouchers are distributed at all disaster RIACs that are established and the distribution center.

EDS AWARENESS EVENT IN HONOLULU – The Salvation Army EDS Awareness Event in Downtown Honolulu – It’s National Salvation Army Week and The Salvation Army had already planned to hold an EDS Awareness Event in downtown Honolulu this Friday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tamarind Park on the corner of Bishop and King Streets. There will be information about Emergency Disaster Services checklists, volunteer training opportunities, and general information about The Salvation Army, among other items. Monetary donations to support The Salvation Army’s EDS response efforts across Hawaii also will be accepted via Red Kettle and via a link to our donation webpage at hawaii.salvationarmy.org.

Previously announced contributions to The Salvation Army’s EDS efforts in Hawaii include:

Bank of Hawaii Foundation – $12,500

Central Pacific Bank Foundation – $20,000

Enterprise, Alamo & National Car Rental Hawaii – $5,000

Hawaiian Airlines – $50,000

Kaiser Permanente – $10,000

Previously announced partnerships include:

Bank of Hawaii – Bank of Hawaii announced that donations to The Salvation Army’s EDS efforts can now be made at any of Bank of Hawaii’s 69 branches across Hawaii, the West Pacific Region and American Samoa.

Central Pacific Bank – Central Pacific Bank announced its 35 branch locations will be accepting monetary donations to benefit Hawaii disaster relief efforts. Monetary donations will be accepted through May 31, 2018 and will go toward The Salvation Army’s EDS efforts in Hawaii, with the opportunity for customers to designate support of either Hawaii Island or Kauai relief and recovery efforts.

First Hawaiian Bank – Aloha for Hawaii Fund to support The Salvation Army’s relief efforts for the Kilauea Volcano Eruption on the Big Island and recovery efforts for flooding on Kauai and in East Oahu. Donations can now be made at any of First Hawaiian Bank’s 61 branches located in Hawaii, Guam and Saipan.

Foodland – “Aloha for Puna & Pahoa” Disaster Relief (The Salvation Army). Customers will be able to make monetary donations at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores and Malama Markets in Hawaii in $5, $10 or $20 amounts beginning May 9. Donations will go towards The Salvation Army’s EDS efforts.

HiLife – Kokua Collection – A percentage of the proceeds from various HiLife clothing items in their Kokua Collection will be donated to Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands division to assist with their relief efforts to victims of recent devastating floods on Oahu and Kauai as well as erupting volcano on Hawaii island. For details, visit hilifehawaii.com/collections/k…

During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs. Plus, The Salvation Army uses one-hundred percent of all donations designated ‘disaster relief’ in support of disaster operations.”

Those wishing to donate food, juice boxes, and bottled water should contact Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s Food Bank. They are located at 40 Holomua St. in Hilo and 73-4161 Uluwini Pl. in Kailua-Kona or call (808) 933-6030.

The public is encouraged to support the emergency disaster services efforts via monetary donations at hawaii.salvationarmy.org. One-hundred percent of the donated funds will support The Salvation Army’s emergency disaster services in Hawaii.

