Hawaii County Civil Defense interactive map of roadblocks, subdivisions, and eruption fissures: hawaii247.com/lavamap

USGS Resources related to the 2018 Kilauea Lower East Rift Zone eruption and Summit Activity

Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

Fissures and flows on the Lower East Rift Zone. Map courtesy of Hawaii County Civil Defense.

USGS Kilauea Update for 8:52 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018

Moderate-level eruption of lava continues from multiple points along the central and northeast end of the active fissure system. Residents in lower Puna should remain informed and heed Hawaii County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…)

Spattering continues from Fissures 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, and 22 with pahoehoe lava flows being erupted from Fissures 17, 18, and 20.

HVO field crews are on site tracking the lava flow and spattering from multiple fissures as conditions allow and reporting information to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

These radar amplitude images were acquired by the Italian Space Agency's Cosmo-SkyMed satellite system and show changes to the caldera area of Kīlauea Volcano that occurred between May 5 at 6:12 a.m. HST (left) and May 17 at 6:12 a.m. HST (right). The satellite transmits a radar signal at the surface and measures the strength of the reflection, with bright areas indicating a strong reflection and dark areas a weak reflection. Strong reflections indicate rough surfaces or slopes that point back at the radar, while weak reflections come from smooth surfaces or slopes angled away from the radar. The May 17 image was acquired after two small explosions from the summit eruptive vent. Major changes with respect to the May 5 image include: (1) a darkening of the terrain south of Halema‘uma‘u, which may reflect accumulation of ash over the 12-day period between the images; (2) enlargement of the summit eruptive vent on the floor of Halema‘uma‘u, from about 12 acres on May 5 to about 34 acres on May 17; and (3) the development of a small depression (area of about 15 acres) on the east rim of Halema‘uma‘u that reflects slumping of a portion of the rim towards the growing collapse pit on the crater floor.

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Friday, May 18, 2018.

This image is from a temporary research camera positioned near Kapoho looking northwest. From left to right on the horizon, one can see Puʻu ʻŌʻō vent near the left edge of the image, the gas plume from Halemaʻumaʻu crater near the middle of the image (when clear enough), and Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea farther to the right.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) has reported a new fissure 22, between fissures 19 and 20.  Several fissures are active with spattering.  A lava flow at fissure 17 is covering the existing lava flow, but no new advancement is occurring.

Due to the continued volcanic activity the following policies are in effect:

  • Do continue to be on the alert for volcanic fumes of SO2.
  • Volcanic gas such as SO2, is especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.
  • People in areas downwind of rifts may intermittently experience higher levels of fumes. People with breathing problems should avoid being outdoors and leave the area if deemed necessary.

To help our residents, we are distributing free masks for ash protection.

  • Distribution will continue today from 1pm to 7pm at Cooper Center and Ocean View Community Center.
  • One mask per family member.
  • Masks DO NOT protect against gasses and vapors.  They will only provide filtering for ash.

A third shelter has opened.  Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

  • People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter.
  • The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.
  • All shelters are pet friendly.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Vog (CONDITION RED)

Click on image for a full description of air quality levels.

Click on image for full description of air quality levels.

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna. An interruption in trade winds today means that Lower Puna, Volcano Village and surrounding areas, such as the Big Island North, South and Interior, may experience varying levels of vog and sulfur dioxide exposure. The Hawaii Fire Department reports that air quality is still condition RED around fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens and surrounding farm lots on Pohoiki Road.

  • Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure.
  • Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.
  • Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org


