Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update

USGS Kilauea Update for 8:52 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018

Moderate-level eruption of lava continues from multiple points along the central and northeast end of the active fissure system. Residents in lower Puna should remain informed and heed Hawaii County Civil Defense closures, warnings, and messages (www.hawaiicounty.gov/active-al…)

Spattering continues from Fissures 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, and 22 with pahoehoe lava flows being erupted from Fissures 17, 18, and 20.

HVO field crews are on site tracking the lava flow and spattering from multiple fissures as conditions allow and reporting information to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

This is a Civil Defense Message for 6 a.m., Friday, May 18, 2018.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) has reported a new fissure 22, between fissures 19 and 20. Several fissures are active with spattering. A lava flow at fissure 17 is covering the existing lava flow, but no new advancement is occurring.

Due to the continued volcanic activity the following policies are in effect:

Do continue to be on the alert for volcanic fumes of SO2.

Volcanic gas such as SO2, is especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

People in areas downwind of rifts may intermittently experience higher levels of fumes. People with breathing problems should avoid being outdoors and leave the area if deemed necessary.

To help our residents, we are distributing free masks for ash protection.

Distribution will continue today from 1pm to 7pm at Cooper Center and Ocean View Community Center.

One mask per family member.

Masks DO NOT protect against gasses and vapors. They will only provide filtering for ash.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter.

The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

All shelters are pet friendly.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Vog (CONDITION RED)

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna. An interruption in trade winds today means that Lower Puna, Volcano Village and surrounding areas, such as the Big Island North, South and Interior, may experience varying levels of vog and sulfur dioxide exposure. The Hawaii Fire Department reports that air quality is still condition RED around fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens and surrounding farm lots on Pohoiki Road.

Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

