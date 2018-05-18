Aerial view of the lowermost section of the active fissure system during an overflight early this morning. The view is looking toward the south; note ocean at top of photo. Fissure 17 is the on the left-hand side of photo; fissure 18 is in the middle; and fissure 20 are the two low fountaining areas in the middle right of photo. Photo taken Friday, May 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Closer view of fissure 17 (middle photo) and fissure 18 (left side photo) during this morning’s overflight of the area. View is toward the south. Photo taken Friday, May 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey View of the fissure system in Leilani Estates looking southwest (uprift). Fissure 17 is the lava fountain at bottom of photo, estimated to be about 50 m (164 ft) high with occasional bursts to about 100 m high (328 ft). Fissure 18 is the low fountain left of center feeding a lava flow that spreads out of view on left (south). Fissure 20 is in middle of photo, also feeding a lava flow. Note activity further uprift of fissure 20 (field reports suggest that this is fissure 15). Photo taken Friday, May 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey This morning, the line of fountains on fissure 17 coalesced into a large fountain that was sending lava 50 meters (164 feet) into the air, with small bits of spatter thrown up to 100 meters (328 feet) high. At about 12:00 p.m. HST, HVO geologists flying over the area reported that fissure 17 was going strong. Photo taken Friday, May 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Fissure 18 generated a channelized lava flow that had advanced about 1 km (0.6 mi) along the west side of fissure 17 as of about noon today. Photo taken Friday, May 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey This image, captured during an HVO overflight around noon today, shows a lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road earlier. Photo taken Friday, May 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey Lava from fissure 15 also covered the Pohiki water line. Photo taken Friday, May 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



Spattering at Fissure 17 around 12:30 AM HST, on May 18, 2018. The audio is the sound generated by the jetting of magma and gases from the fissure. Video taken Friday, May 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



Telephoto view of spattering at Fissure 17, in Kīlauea Volcano’s lower East Rift Zone, taken around 1:00 AM HST, on May 18, 2018. Video taken Friday, May 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Lower East Rift Zone Kilauea Eruption Update



USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory status of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii on May 18, 2018. Video taken Friday, May 18, 2018 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

This is a Civil Defense Message for 5 p.m., Friday, May 18, 2018.

Fast moving lava has crossed Pohoiki Road near Malama Ki Place. Police, Fire and National Guard are being sent in to stop all entry on both sides of Pohoiki and secure the area. There are approximately 40 homes in the area that are isolated. Officials are gaining access by helicopter to the area to assess how many people are there and if they need assistance. All persons in that area are asked to stay where they are and wait for further instructions.

All persons are asked to stay clear of this emergency situation.

Do be on the alert for elevated levels of Sulfur Dioxide as conditions show other areas on the island being affected.

For your information:

HELCO advises Leilani Estates residents to be aware of downed power lines. Always assume the lines are active and exercise extreme caution.

To help our residents, we are distributing free masks for ash protection.

Distribution will continue today from 1pm to 7pm at Cooper Center and Ocean View Community Center.

One mask per family member. Masks DO NOT protect against gasses and vapors. They will only provide filtering for ash.

A third shelter has opened. Sure Foundation, located on Pohaku Circle in Keaau, is now open.

People from Pahoa who have breathing concerns are relocating from the Pahoa Community Center shelter to the Sure Foundation shelter.

The shelter will cater specifically to people with breathing issues, but everyone is welcome.

All shelters are pet friendly.

Get the latest Vog Predictions here: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/vmap/

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Vog (CONDITION RED)

Volcanic gas emissions remain elevated throughout the area downwind of the vents in lower Puna. An interruption in trade winds today means that Lower Puna, Volcano Village and surrounding areas, such as the Big Island North, South and Interior, may experience varying levels of vog and sulfur dioxide exposure. The Hawaii Fire Department reports that air quality is still condition RED around fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens and surrounding farm lots on Pohoiki Road.

Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure.

Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe.

Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) gas from fissures are especially dangerous for elderly, children/babies and people with respiratory problems.

County, State, and Federal partners continue to monitor the situation. You will be informed of any conditions that affect your safety.

Monitor vog levels and forecasts: People on Hawaii Island outside the area of volcanic activity are also advised to monitor levels of vog at vog.ivhhn.org

