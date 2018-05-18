MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Police Department Announces Emergency Alerts amid Kilauea Eruption

Text LAVA to 888777 to register for volcano-related alerts

Hawai’i, May 18, 2018 — Hawai’i Police are encouraging residents and visitors to subscribe to the department’s Kilauea volcano alerts, by texting the keyword LAVA to 888777. HPD will send text alerts regarding evacuation updates, traffic advisories, and other eruption-related emergency information.

As more cracks open in the ground on Hawai’i’s Big Island, launching lava and sulfur dioxide into the air, the real-time alerts are designed to keep locals and tourists safe and informed during this crisis. Authorities are urging residents to be prepared for air quality changes due to the possibility of more ashfall and higher concentrations of toxic gas.

Hawai’i PD has partnered with Everbridge’s Nixle platform to power the new keyword alerts.

Contact:

Alan Richmond

Public & Media Relations

(808) 961-8875

Alan.Richmond@hawaiicounty.gov

