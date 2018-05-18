MEDIA RELEASE

Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events will occur between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., as follows:

Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe) Recycling and Transfer Station.

Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the Hilo Recycling and Transfer Station.

These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency, or farm wastes are not allowed. NO electronic waste and no tires will be accepted.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events so that households can conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects both the public health and environment.

Acceptable household hazardous waste includes automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent lights, and pesticides. Latex paint will be accepted at the Hilo and Kona events for reuse. For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste, please visit our website at www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycl…. The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling.

If you are unable to attend the events described above, the next scheduled household hazardous waste collection events will be on December 1, 2018, in Hilo, and on December 8, 2018, in Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe).

Please direct your questions regarding these Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events to Chris, Recycling Specialist with the Department of Environmental Management, at 961-8554 or email to recycle3@co.hawaii.hi.us. Mahalo for your kōkua.

